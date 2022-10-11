[WATCH] Unseen footage shows what happened with Bobby Lashley after Brock Lesnar attack and US title loss

Former United States Champion Bobby Lashley refused help from WWE's medical personnel after an incredibly rough night on the latest edition of RAW.

Bobby Lashley, along with the WWE Universe, was shocked when Brock Lesnar made his surprise return to RAW tonight. The Beast Incarnate launched a brutal attack on The All Mighty before leaving the ring.

Moments later, Seth Rollins came out and demanded that the United States Title match take place right away. Lashley agreed to the same, and it didn't take long for Rollins to become the new United States Champion.

After Lashley lost the belt, WWE's medical personnel tried to assist him to the back. The former United States Champion wasn't keen on taking help, though. He insisted on walking to the back on his own without any aid.

How did fans react to Bobby Lashley refusing assistance from WWE personnel?

Over the past few months, The All Mighty has emerged as one of the biggest babyfaces on WWE TV. Lashley has been getting massive pops on a weekly basis.

Fans rushed to the reply section to heap praise on Bobby Lashley.

It seems like another Lashley-Lesnar encounter is on the horizon. With Crown Jewel 2022 mere weeks away, it wouldn't be a surprise if these two behemoths face off in Saudi Arabia.

Fans are aware that Lashley beat Lesnar for the WWE Title at Royal Rumble 2022 earlier this year. The former United States Champion had the following to say about Lesnar before the fight:

I've said this before, he [Brock Lesnar] is a different animal. The sports or combat psychology that I have has really come alive with Brock because you're trying to pick a part of a person that has no weaknesses. So that's what makes the challenge interesting for me because it's going to be something, which may not be the strongest, the fastest or the toughest. It's going to be the rise of the man who wins the fight." [H/T Hindustan Times]

Lesnar went on to win the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match to get the title back on the road to WrestleMania 38. Fans have since been clamoring for the two men to face off once again.

What was your reaction to Lesnar's attack on Bobby Lashley on tonight's episode of RAW? Will Lashley manage to slay The Beast Incarnate again?

