[Watch] Unseen video clip of WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE RAW sensation Rhea Ripley recently turned to social media to post a video snippet of her intense gym session.

The Eradicator looks all set up to work the upcoming Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event. In the event, Ripley will go against Nia Jax in the squared circle to defend her Women's World Championship. The bout will be an excellent event for Mami as she's pretty confident with her current preparation to mark an impact in her home country of Australia.

Mami recently took to Instagram and posted a previously unseen workout session in which she was seen performing the reverse butterfly exercise.

"Victorious. 😈," she captioned it.

Checkout Rhea Ripley's Instagram post below:

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley opened up ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024

During an interview with Fox News, Mami expressed her excitement at the prospect of competing in her homeland again after seven years, allowing the WWE Universe to glimpse the talent emerging from Australia.

She further detailed:

"To go back to Australia after not being able to compete there for seven years – last time being for the independent scene in Riot City Wrestling – go back there and show everyone my growth and pretty much show the rest of the world what Australia has and what could come from Australia," said Rhea Ripley."

The Eradicator added that she feels proud to represent her country and showcase her talents as a professional wrestler.

"It makes me extremely proud," Ripley said of representing her country. "It’s very hard to get people to notice us because we are so far away from all the places that get noticed more like USA. So, to be able to make it and come back home and show everyone how much I’ve grown … I’m not a little kid anymore, I’m a women’s world champion. I’m very, very excited," she added.

It will be intriguing to see which superstar emerges victorious in the upcoming title match at Elimination Chamber 2024.

