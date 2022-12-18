TMZ has released an arrest video of Velveteen Dream, aka Patrick Clark, that shows him berating a cop over "Miranda rights."'

Dream was arrested on August 20, 2022, after he attacked a gym employee in Orlando, Florida. The video of his arrest has now been made public by TMZ. In the video, the former NXT star can be heard repeatedly cursing at the cop. According to Dream, the cop didn't read him his Miranda rights during the arrest.

The former NXT North American Champion also said that the entire situation was crazy and that he works for WWE.

"This is crazy! This is crazy! I work for the WWE! This is crazy!" said Dream. [From 02:20 onwards]

The ex-WWE star also kept yelling at the cops that they had fu*ked up by not reading him his Miranda rights. Towards the end of the video, Dream makes fun of the cop by calling him a rookie. Check out the entire video below:

How did Twitter react to Velveteen Dream's arrest video?

Before Dream's tragic downfall, he was one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling. Many veterans dubbed him a future megastar, with Triple H stating that he had a bright future ahead of him.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Dream's arrest video:

Gazza @gazza3161 @TMZ Had all the potential in the world to be a star, ruined it for himself. @TMZ Had all the potential in the world to be a star, ruined it for himself.

Trevor ✭ @trevor_radman @TMZ Bro got Co- signed by John Cena as the future of the company and just threw it all away. Crazy. @TMZ Bro got Co- signed by John Cena as the future of the company and just threw it all away. Crazy.

𝔾𝕒𝕣𝕪 ℍ  @garyh3k @TMZ He’s fell off big since leaving WWE! He just sounds like a typical bum who can’t stay out of trouble @TMZ He’s fell off big since leaving WWE! He just sounds like a typical bum who can’t stay out of trouble

About four years ago, Triple H said the following about Velveteen Dream during an NXT TakeOver post-show interview:

"Here is where I sit with Velveteen Dream. Unbelievable. Everything about him is not to be believed that how good he is and then I remember he is only 23 years old. 23 years old, to take the champion with as much experience as he has, Tommaso Ciampa, to take him to that limit. It is scary to think how dominant on every level that he will be. If he is not there now in a few years, you know, it is crazy to think that." [H/T SE Scoops]

Dream was let go by WWE in May last year. He was once the most promising young gun in WWE NXT, and Triple H had high hopes for him. It's unfortunate how things turned out for the former North American Champion.

