[Watch] Vince McMahon epically botches Stone Cold Steve Austin's Stunner at WrestleMania

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon managed to steal the show at WrestleMania 38 after epically botching Stone Cold Steve Austin's Stunner.

Vince McMahon was initially at ringside for the match between Pat McAfee and his protege Austin Theory, but after his victory, McAfee made the mistake of engaging in a match with McMahon.

The Chairman stepped up to the challenge and was able to defeat the former NFL player thanks to help from Theory before Stone Cold made his way out to the ring to ruin their celebrations.

The former World Champion delivered a Stunner to Austin Theory after he tried to attack him from behind, before drinking a beer with McMahon.

It was obvious that for old times' sake, the Stunner was coming for the 76-year-old, but it appears that he wasn't prepared.

Austin kicked Vince and he fell backwards into the ropes before then falling forwards and bumping the Stunner before Austin was able to deliver it.

Vince McMahon's botch has become one of the best WrestleMania 38 moments

WWE



shared a beer with



OH HELL YEAHHHHHHH. What a #WrestleMania moment! @PatMcAfeeShow shared a beer with @steveaustinBSR AND got a Stone Cold Stunner on the Grandest Stage of Them All!

It has since become one of the biggest talking points of the night and the video of the botch has been shared around social media hundreds of times.

Vince and Theory were not the only stars to be given a Stunner as part of WrestleMania Sunday. Pat McAfee stepped into the ring with The Texas Rattlesnake a few minutes later and dispute being the face, he also received the iconic finisher.

There have been reports that McMahon wanted Austin to be part of more WWE shows and this could now lead to the legend making even more appearances for the company in the future.

Hopefully, McMahon has learned his lesson and that is the final Stunner he steps up to take on live TV.

