[WATCH] Viral video of Brock Lesnar dancing leaves WWE Universe in splits, fans praise the animation

A viral animated video featuring WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar breaking into the Fortnite dance has taken Twitter by storm.

The Beast's extended feud with Roman Reigns as a top babyface, followed by his current rivalry with Cody Rhodes as a threatening heel, has earned immense popularity among fans. Lesnar last appeared on WWE TV at the Night of Champions PLE when he defeated the American Nightmare in a brutal encounter to level the score with one victory apiece.

Fans have been waiting for an update on Brock Lesnar's return, but in the meantime, an animated video of The Beast dancing has left social media in splits. ProWrestlingMods | PWM recently took to Twitter to share a video showing Lesnar's animated version nail Fortnite's iconic Organg Justice dance routine standing inside the squared circle on a SmackDown show.

WWE fans loved the rare crossover and were impressed with the uniquely hilarious idea of having The Beast busting dance moves. Many flooded the comments with well-deserved praises for the OP.

Update on WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023

Cody Rhodes is not yet done with Brock Lesnar, and he issued an open challenge to The Beast despite losing at Night of Champions. Although we are yet to hear from Lesnar, recent reports have hinted at the future plans for this feud.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE is planning to book the third match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Additionally, the creative team is planning to bring back a stipulation that has not been used in a while, ruling out a Hell in a Cell match.

Hall of Famer Mick Foley also recently stated that it is important for Cody Rhodes not to win a title right now as he is benefitting more from his current feud with Brock Lesnar. It will be interesting to see when and how The Beast responds to the open challenge.

