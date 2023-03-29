[WATCH] Viral video shows concept for Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 39 entrance, fans amused by pyro

Cody Rhodes made an epic return to WWE last year at WrestleMania 38, where his entrance was one of the most talked-about moments of the year.

A year later, The American Nightmare is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Fans are excited about his entrance in the main event, as his recent push has hinted at a must-watch spectacle.

Coast2Coast Designs recently created a concept video for Cody's WrestleMania 39 entrance that was an instant hit with the WWE Universe. The video shows the lighting inside the arena for the main event, followed by The American Nightmare's glorious entrance.

You can watch the full video below:

WWE fans loved the video and hoped to see reality mirror the concept. Many noted how the creation was simple yet compelling. Others found room for humor, poking fun at the amount of pyro used for the entrance.

Here's how WWE fans reacted to the concept video for Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 39 entrance:

WWE confirms final meeting between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes before WrestleMania 39

Earlier this week on RAW, Cody Rhodes made a huge statement when he pinned Solo Sikoa to end the Bloodline member's undefeated streak on the main roster. The American Nightmare insisted that he would prove The Enforcer was not ready, further stressing his point that Roman Reigns won't be ready for him at WrestleMania either.

The Tribal Chief is set to return on SmackDown's final show before WrestleMania 39, where he will cross paths with his challenger. Both superstars will take their final shots at each other when they meet for a possible contract-signing segment. Their meeting could see a brawl unfold, probably including Bloodline members Sikoa and The Usos.

The chaos could also see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn make their presence known, considering they will challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

