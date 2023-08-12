[WATCH] What happened backstage with Damage CTRL after controversial SmackDown match?

A video of Damage CTRL backstage surfaced online after they disrupted a match on WWE SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, Charlotte Flair and Asuka were set to face each other in a singles match to kick off the show. As expected, the match was going well and both women were putting on a good show.

Midway through the match, Damage CTRL's music hit and they came down to the ring. Even Dakota Kai who was out of action for several weeks was also with them. IYO SKY was dancing around the ring with her WWE Women's Championship that she won at SummerSlam.

It didn't take long for them to interject themselves into the match as IYO hit a springboard dropkick on both Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Bayley and IYO SKY continued to assault the two women in the ring while Kai watched on the outside.

Following this controversial ending, a video of Damage CTRL surfaced online which shows them celebrating their assault on Asuka and Flair.

Check out the video here:

it's safe to say that both Asuka and Charlotte Flair will be looking for retribution following this vicious assault.

