[WATCH] What happened with Cody Rhodes after WWE RAW went off-air?

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes spent time interacting with fans after RAW went off the air.

The American Nightmare took on The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in the main event of RAW. After Rhodes picked up a big win over the veteran, he was blindsided by Dominik Mysterio. The latter quickly exited the ring after attacking Rhodes from behind, leaving him fuming.

Cody Rhodes wasn't in a good mood after Dominik's cheap shot. He still managed to calm his nerves and interacted with fans after the show went off the air.

Cody Rhodes is the biggest babyface on WWE TV today

Despite Rhodes' WrestleMania 39 loss to Roman Reigns, he is still incredibly popular among WWE fans. Cody is still getting massive cheers every week, and fans want to see him win the big one somewhere down the line.

Rhodes is currently a RAW-exclusive star. The top title on the red brand is the newly-formed WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Here's what Cody had to say about the belt during his recent chat with Comicbook Nation:

"That’s the title that represents RAW, that’s the title that main events Raw, that’s the title that is the franchise title for the USA Network. So, I can’t say I don’t want it... The goal is still the same for me but by no means am I or should anyone be looking down on the new World Championship because it’s one of those things I think in time, people will hopefully come to love and revere," he said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular acts on WWE TV in years. He is bound to receive a massive pop if/when he wins the top title in the distant future. For now, though, he is fully focused on putting Dominik down at Money in the Bank 2023.

Do you see Cody Rhodes becoming a world champion in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

