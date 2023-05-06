[WATCH] What happened between Dominik Mysterio and WWE fans after SmackDown went off-air?

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio had a hilarious interaction with fans after SmackDown went off the air.

After the show went off the air, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor took on Cody Rhodes in a singles match. Dominik was ringside during the bout and assisted The Prince on several occasions.

The WWE Universe was quite vocal towards Dominik Mysterio, and the young gun was loving every bit of the reaction that he received. At one point, he signaled the fans to shut up and followed it up by giving them the iconic DX crotch chop.

SnackX🎙️(blue check) @iSnaXed Dominik actually does a good role as heel! Proud of him Dominik actually does a good role as heel! Proud of him https://t.co/MGo3YwvSsj

Dominik Mysterio is one of the biggest heels in WWE today

Dominik wasn't doing well as a babyface on WWE TV until last year when he finally turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. Over the past year or so, the 26-year-old star has firmly established himself as a top villain on TV.

Hall of Famer Booker T had the following to say about Dominik's future as a WWE Superstar:

“Like I said, he’s a kid that’s got a bright, bright future. All he gotta do is just keep his ears open, keep his eyes open. Understand what this thing is about, he’s going to make a lot of money and step into those shoes of Rey Mysterio and those are big shoes to fill,” he said.

So far, the only championship gold that Dominik has tasted is the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship which he won with his father, Rey Mysterio.

Dominik is improving weekly and getting thunderous reactions from the fans in attendance. It wouldn't be a surprise if WWE gives him a massive main event push somewhere down the line.

What do you think of Dominik's heel work? Sound off in the comments section below.

