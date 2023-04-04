[WATCH] What happened immediately after Brock Lesnar's savage attack on Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW?

After Brock Lesnar mercilessly brutalized Cody Rhodes on RAW, The American Nightmare refused to get on a stretcher and walked to the back on his own.

The main event of RAW after WrestleMania 39 was a tag team match, pitting Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa against Lesnar and Rhodes. Before the match could even start, The Beast Incarnate hit a surprise F5 on an unsuspecting Rhodes and began a vicious beatdown on him.

The beatdown lasted for about 10 minutes, and the show went off the air with an unconscious Rhodes lying in the middle of the ring. A video has now been shared on social media, showing the aftermath of Brock Lesnar's attack on Rhodes.

Rhodes refused to get on a stretcher and left on his own. Suddenly, Rhodes collapsed on stage but somehow got back on his feet seconds later. Check out the video below:

Brock Lesnar's attack on Cody Rhodes has left fans stunned

Lesnar's heel turn on RAW came as a surprise to the WWE Universe. He didn't hold back one bit while beating the tar out of Rhodes during the closing moments of the show.

It seems like a Rhodes vs. Lesnar feud is in the works, with a big match being set up for a WWE PLE down the line.

As for Reigns, it remains to be seen who will come forward to challenge him now that Rhodes is seemingly out of the title picture for now.

The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and is steadily approaching 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

What did you think of Lesnar's unexpected attack on Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW? Are you happy that Lesnar is now an unforgiving heel once again on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

