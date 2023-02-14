[WATCH] What happened between Liv Morgan and Austin Theory on WWE RAW?

A piece of fan-shot footage is currently making the rounds on Twitter, featuring an amusing moment between Liv Morgan and Austin Theory.

Liv Morgan is one of the most over babyfaces on the WWE roster today. She received loud reactions on a regular basis back when she was the SmackDown Women's Champion. On the other hand, Theory has been doing well as a hated heel on WWE TV for a while now.

A fan managed to shoot footage of a quick interaction between Morgan and Theory on WWE RAW. In the clip, Liv Morgan can be seen leaving backstage after her match. Theory made his entrance at the same time, and Morgan wasn't pleased. She put her hand in front of Theory's face, and the latter seemed a bit bothered by the same. Check out the video below:

Here's how fans reacted to Liv Morgan and Austin Theory's confrontation

Several fans responded to the clip of Morgan almost shoving her hand in Theory's face. Many were quite pleased with the SmackDown star's actions. Check out some of the reactions below:

Both Morgan and Austin Theory are mere days away from competing inside the Elimination Chamber at the namesake event. Elimination Chamber 2023 will feature two different Elimination Chamber matches.

Theory is set to defend his United States Championship inside the hellish structure against Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford. The Women's Elimination Chamber match will feature Morgan, Asuka, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Carmella. The winner of the bout will receive a RAW Women's Championship shot at WrestleMania 39.

After this amusing interaction, Theory would love to see Morgan get eliminated from the unforgiving structure. It goes without saying that the former Riott Squad member would also want nothing but to see Theory lose his title belt inside the Elimination Chamber.

