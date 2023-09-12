[WATCH] What happened with Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley after WWE RAW went off-air?

WWE recently shared exclusive footage of the aftermath of Nia Jax's RAW return.

The final moments of WWE RAW saw Jax making a surprise return to the company and attacking an unsuspecting Raquel Rodriguez. Jax didn't stop here and attacked Rhea Ripley as well.

WWE has now shared an exclusive clip showing the aftermath of Nia Jax's attack on The Nightmare. Jax headed backstage and was quite pleased with herself, judging by her facial expressions.

On the other hand, Ripley needed assistance from WWE officials as she couldn't even stand on her feet.

Check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax have only faced each other once in singles competition. Back during Nia's previous WWE run, she took on Ripley on the August 2, 2021 episode of RAW. The ending to the match saw The Eradicator pinning Jax to pick up a big win.

Jax is now back, and it seems that she is eyeing Ripley's Women's World Title. She is a former RAW Women's Champion and could be the one to dethrone Ripley and end her dominant title run. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

What do you think? Does Jax have it in her to put Rhea Ripley down? Sound off in the comments section below.

