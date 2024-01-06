[WATCH] What happened with Roman Reigns after Nick Aldis announced a Fatal Four-Way match for Royal Rumble 2024

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline ruined the main event of tonight's edition of SmackDown, themed New Year's Revolution, to a loud chorus of boos.

The final moments of SmackDown: New Year's Revolution saw Reigns and The Bloodline coming out and interrupting the number one contender's Triple-Threat Match. The Bloodline then attacked Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight as SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis watched on. Aldis then informed Paul Heyman that Reigns would defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

After SmackDown: New Year's Revolution went off the air, Nick Aldis headed to the back while The Bloodline posed for the audience. Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa then went backstage as the crowd continued booing The Bloodline.

Reigns is probably regretting the fact that The Bloodline interfered in the Triple-Threat Match on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. Instead of one WWE Superstar, The Tribal Chief will now have to face three top superstars at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

With the odds heavily stacked against him this time around, it remains to be seen if Roman manages to leave the 2024 Royal Rumble with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship around his waist. All three of his opponents are hell-bent on dethroning him and ending The Bloodline's domination for good.

Do you think Roman Reigns will survive the Fatal 4-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below!