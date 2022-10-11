Watch: What happened between Triple H and Shawn Michaels after WWE RAW went off the air?

Fan footage following WWE RAW has revealed what happened between Shawn Michaels and Triple H after the show went off the air.

The season premiere of RAW was a star-studded affair as D-Generation X celebrated its 25th anniversary with the company. Triple H, 'Road Dogg' Brian James, X-Pac, and Shawn Michaels took fans on a trip down memory lane as they thanked everyone for their support and cracked a few jokes throughout RAW's highly-entertaining closing segment.

However, Shawn Michaels and Triple H had a heartfelt moment after RAW as fans saw the veterans sharing a hug after the cameras stopped rolling.

As seen in the video below, HBK and The Game stayed back in the ring while the entire crowd showered them with adoration.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are essentially calling the shots in WWE now

It's 2022, and quite astonishing to note that two D-Generation X members are running the biggest wrestling company in the world. Vince McMahon's retirement brought about a massive change at the management level, as Triple H was announced as the Head of Creative a few months back.

The Cerebral Assassin's role has seemingly expanded in recent weeks as he is currently WWE's Chief Content Officer and spearheads almost every major department in the company.

Shawn Michaels has also benefited under Triple H's regime, as he was promoted to Vice President of Talent Development Creative sometime back. While HBK continues to shape the next generation of talents in NXT, Triple H is busy implementing his vision on the main roster.

During a recent interview, Shawn Michaels opened up about his responsibilities in WWE and explained how his job was to develop promising talents for RAW and SmackDown. Several NXT stars have made their mark since Triple H came to power, and many more are expected to follow suit following their time in HBK's NXT.

WWE seems to be in safe hands as the latest episode further proves that the company is heading in the right direction in the post-Vince McMahon era.

