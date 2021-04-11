Watch: What happened after WrestleMania 37 went off-air with Bianca Belair's victory

Bianca Belair did it! The EST of WWE defeated Sasha Banks in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 37 to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

It was an incredible moment for Belair and the title win caps off an impressive few months for the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

WrestleMania 37 went off the air with the EST Of WWE celebrating her victory with the fans. The entire Raymond James Stadium echoed with applause and chants for the new SmackDown Women's Champion as Belair soaked in her WrestleMania moment.

Now, fan footage has revealed what happened after the show went off the air. Bianca Belair's husband and WWE Superstar, Montez Ford, came out to the ring to celebrate with her.

The entire stadium cheered for the couple as they hugged before Montez Ford picked up Bianca Belair on his shoulders for a victory lap in the ring. You can watch the full video in the tweet below.

The celebrations continued for Bianca Belair and Montez Ford backstage

Fans dearly remember the backstage reaction of Montez Ford after Bianca Belair won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year. He was proud to see his wife reach the top of the WWE mountain.

The following tweet shows yet another video of the couple celebrating after Night One of WrestleMania 37. Montez Ford can be seen embracing Bianca Belair as she comes through the curtain after her historic victory.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are relationship goals. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/cyWS8nT0Nr — magaly (@ST8YKlDS) April 11, 2021

Bianca Belair's victory was a massive feel-good moment for the entire WWE Universe.

Fans and wrestling personalities have taken to social media to congratulate The EST Of WWE for her career-defining win at the Show Of Shows.

A big congratulations to Sasha Banks as well who played the part of the heel to perfection in the first-ever all-women's singles main event at WrestleMania.