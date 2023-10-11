[WATCH] What did The Undertaker do after WWE NXT went off-air?

WWE has shared exclusive footage of The Undertaker after tonight's episode of NXT went off the air.

The main event of tonight's star-studded edition of NXT was a singles contest between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker. The latter lost the match and ended up hitting Hayes with a Spear. The Undertaker approached the ring as a dumbstruck Breakker watched in disbelief.

Mere seconds later, Bron was lying in the middle of the ring, with The Deadman standing tall over him. Taker then celebrated with Carmelo Hayes as the show went off the air.

WWE has now shared a short clip showing what exactly happened after the show went off the air. The Undertaker and Carmelo Hayes were seen interacting with the crowd and shaking hands with them before posing at the entranceway.

Hayes has done incredibly well for himself over the past two years in WWE. At 29, he has a long road ahead of him in the promotion, and many fans regard him as a future megastar. Melo received rubs from Taker and John Cena on NXT, and he certainly won't forget this night for a long time.

