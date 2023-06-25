[WATCH] Why Bayley got angry at Charlotte Flair at tonight's WWE live event?

Charlotte Flair and Bayley were involved in an amusing segment at tonight's WWE live event emanating from Monroe.

WWE's latest live event in Monroe featured several top current superstars. As usual, the leader of Damage CTRL Bayley tried to tear a fan's sign at the show.

This time around, though, Charlotte Flair stopped her from doing so and snatched the sign from her. The Queen held the sign up while an enraged Bayley helplessly watched from ringside.

Charlotte Flair and Bayley were arch-rivals back in the day

Charlotte and Bayley have faced off on various occasions in a WWE ring over the years. Be it NXT or the main roster, the two female stars have had incredible matches against each other in the past.

One of the biggest moments of this rivalry came when Bayley won the Money in The Bank briefcase at the namesake event in 2019. Later that night, The Role Model cashed in her contract on The Queen to win her first SmackDown Women's title.

Bayley has always had praise and admiration for Charlotte Flair. Here's what she said about The Queen back in 2016 while speaking with femalefirst.co.uk:

"I think she's doing an amazing job, it's been really cool to watch her grow because I was in FCW for her first match and NXT TV for her first match with her dad in her corner, so to see what happened last night and how far she's come to be able to be like, 'I don't need you anymore', and knowing she's gonna be on her own now, I'm excited to see what her next move will be. I think she's doing a really great job, she's been put in this position to carry on her legacy and name, I know it's so much pressure but she's doing a great job. If I were to make it up to the main roster sometime soon I think she'd be a perfect person to target!" [H/T femalefirst.co.uk]

Charlotte recently made her return to WWE TV on the blue brand. She is all set to take on Asuka for the latter's Women's Championship on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

