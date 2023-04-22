An awkward video featuring an interaction between Alexa Bliss and a WWE fan has surfaced on Twitter.

Not too long ago, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley posted a rant on Twitter, slamming 'fans' who harassed her for autographs at an airport. The Nightmare received massive support from fans and several wrestlers on social media.

A seemingly old video is currently making the rounds on Twitter. In the clip, a guy can be seen bothering Alexa Bliss for autographs on a bunch of Funko Pops. The guy in question then listed the Funko Pops for sale on eBay. Check out the video below:

"Eheheheh, just a couple more. Thank you so much for your time. Can't wait to see you on Saturday. Just a couple more. Last one, thank you so much. I appreciate it, heheheh."

Alexa Bliss seemed quite annoyed over the guy's insistence

It's quite clear that Bliss sensed that the 'fan' was going to put every single Funko Pop on eBay to sell them at ridiculous prices. She didn't seem too thrilled with signing all the Funko Pops for the guy, but still decided to do so and leave the spot as soon as she could.

Rhea Ripley recently opened up about the incident that led to her sharing a rant on Twitter. She explained how she was involved in a tense situation with a bunch of fans who were bothering her for autographs.

"So I'm trying to tell them no and they're all being persistent and I ended up getting lost, I had no idea where my Uber was, and I ended up down the stairs away from everyone else and I'm just surrounded by these five guys and they're just hassling me.I don't think people understand how threatening that is. Especially because you don't know what's going to happen. I don't know these people." [H/T The Sportster]

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE People need to respect that no means no!



At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore.

Hate me, I don’t care.

Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day. People need to respect that no means no!At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore. Hate me, I don’t care. Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day.

Alexa Bliss seemed very uncomfortable in the video but decided against making a scene. Here's hoping Bliss' incredibly awkward interaction serves as a lesson to those who approach wrestlers with the sole intention of making a quick buck on eBay.

What are your thoughts on this interaction? What would you say to such 'fans'?

