[WATCH] WWE fan's eight-year-old relationship ruined because he is a Liv Morgan fan

Liv Morgan is one of the more popular WWE Superstars of this era. She has a cult following of her own and many fans lie in wait to see her back in WWE. However, it looks like one fan's eight-year-old relationship may be ruined after he was caught texting a fake Liv Morgan.

The WWE Superstar has a lot of accolades to her name in the promotion. She is a former Money In The Bank winner. She cashed-in the MITB briefcase against Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. She has also won the Women's Tag Team Titles on two occasions with Raquel Rodriguez.

Currently, the former Riott Squad member is on a hiatus. She was last seen in action on WWE RAW in July when she and Rodriguez lost the tag team titles to Chelsea Green and Sony Deville. She is missed by many fans and one such fan got into trouble when his wife caught him texting someone impersonating her.

What did Liv Morgan do at last year's Royal Rumble?

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion entered to 2023 Royal Rumble as the second entrant. In the match, she eliminated Bayley and Nikki Cross. She lasted for over an hour and was one of the final two members of the match.

In the closing segments of the match last year, it came down to her and Rhea Ripley. Ripley won the match even though many wanted to see Morgan book her place at WrestleMania.

At WrestleMania 39, when Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship, Morgan teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez. The duo lost the Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

