[WATCH] WWE fans explode as superstars try more than 20 pinfalls in 28 seconds

WWE fans got to witness something incredible as Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair pulled off an insane feat on a recent live show in Denver on 26th March 2023.

The Queen put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line in a Triple Threat Match against Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan on the show. The three women put on a good show for the fans.

During one sequence of the match, Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair rolled each other up for consecutive pin falls and rolled all around the ring in hopes of bagging a win. In total, the two superstars tried more than 20 pinfalls in 28 seconds.

Neither superstar was successful in pinning their opponent even after making over a dozen attempts. Both were visibly dizzy after pulling off the incredible feat, and the referee also took some time to get to his feet after counting all the falls.

WWE fans in attendance exploded once the two women were done trying to put each other down. Sonya Deville then returned to the ring and took both women out simultaneously with Bulldogs.

Charlotte Flair will face Rhea Ripley for her title at WWE WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair returned on the final episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022 and defeated Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match and chose Flair as her opponent for The Show of Shows. This will be the second time the two women will compete for a title against each other at WrestleMania.

The match has a good build, and both superstars will give their best to make the match a success. Their contest will likely be the main event on the first night of WrestleMania 39.

It’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top on Saturday. Both women are extremely well set on their respective brands and are looking to stay on top for as long as possible.

