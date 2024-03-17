Watch: WWE fans pay heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt during massive Cody Rhodes match

WWE fans unfortunately didn't get to see Bray Wyatt and Cody Rhodes cross paths during the former's last stint. However, a recent tribute has conjoined the two stars' legacy.

Bray Wyatt and Cody Rhodes go a long way in the global juggernaut. The latter was the former's pro when he was called Husky Harris in NXT. After Wyatt unfortunately passed away last year, Rhodes appeared on SmackDown to pay tribute to him and Terry Funk. WWE fans apparently acknowledged the two beloved stars' connection at a recent live event.

The American Nightmare faced Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight at a recent WWE Live event in Augusta, Georgia. Fans in attendance decided to pay a heartfelt tribute to The Eater of Worlds by turning into fireflies, as they would during his legendary entrance and promos. The video has been embedded below.

Rhodes defeated The Scottish Psychopath after an entertaining battle and will continue concentrating on his two main event matches at WrestleMania 40.

WWE fans greatly influenced Cody Rhodes and Bray Wyatt's careers

WWE fans can make or break a superstar's career, to say the least. When speaking of Bray Wyatt and Cody Rhodes, the fan base has largely influenced the company to ensure the two were pushed to the moon. Their supporters have been there at rather unfortunate times to back them, leading to the duo becoming highly popular.

Wyatt had an incredibly impressive run with The Wyatt Family, along with his rivalry with John Cena. Although he was a heel in late 2016, fans showered him with immense support each week. The promotion listened to the voices, and he won the Elimination Chamber Match in 2017 to become a WWE Champion for the first time in his career.

Something similar happened to Cody Rhodes. His dreams of finishing the story he started with Roman Reigns looked to be in jeopardy when The Rock returned and confronted The Tribal Chief. His die-hard fanbase didn't like it, so "We Want Cody" became a worldwide trend. The promotion listened to the audience and booked Rhodes to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare will now headline both nights of this year's Showcase of the Immortals alongside The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.