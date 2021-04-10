Watch: WWE finally reveals WrestleMania 37 full set design in new video

We're just under 24 hours away from night one of WrestleMania 37, and WWE has finally revealed the set for the PPV at the Raymond James Stadium.

Kayla Braxton and Corey Graves unveiled the WrestleMania 37 set in a new video uploaded on WWE's YouTube channel.

You can check out the video below and the close-up photo of the WrestleMania 37 set:

WrestleMania 37.

What to expect from WrestleMania 37?

The final SmackDown before WrestleMania 37 is in the books, and all the focus is now on the two-day event, scheduled to start on Saturday, April 10th at 7 p.m. ET.

The first night of WrestleMania 37 has seven matches. WWE recently confirmed that Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match will be the main event on Night One of the PPV.

Advertisement

Given below is the match card for night one of WrestleMania 37:

Bobby Lashley (C) (w/ MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre (Singles match for the WWE Championship) Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison (Tag team match) The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (C) vs. AJ Styles & Omos (Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship) Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel cage match) Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins (Singles match) Lana & Naomi vs. Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan& Ruby Riott) vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil match) (Winners get a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on Night 2) Sasha Banks (C) vs. Bianca Belair (Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

Advertisement

The second night of WrestleMania 37 will be headlined by the Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship between Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan.

Here is the match card for night two of WrestleMania 37, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 11th:

Asuka (C) vs. Rhea Ripley (Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship) The Fiend (w/ Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton (Singles match) Big E (C) vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Championship) Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (w/ Logan Paul) (Singles match) Riddle (C) vs. Sheamus (Singles match for the WWE United States Championship) Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (C) (w/ Reginald) vs. Tag Team Turmoil winners (Tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship) Roman Reigns (C) (w/ Paul Heyman) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (Triple Threat Match for the WWE Universal Championship)

Are you hyped for WrestleMania 37? Do you like how the set looks? Sound off in the comments section below.