[WATCH] WWE gifts Liverpool F.C. a custom championship after they win their 20th league title

WWE gifted Liverpool F.C. a custom championship after they lifted the Premier League trophy this season. The Merseyside-based club finished top of the table with 84 points on board.

New manager Arne Slot, appointed after Jürgen Klopp's departure, guided Liverpool F.C. to their 20th league title. The Reds wrapped up the league on the 27th of April with their thumping 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

On Instagram, Liverpool F.C. shared a video showing the club's players entering The AXA Training Centre with a custom red championship gifted by WWE. The center features the Liverpool logo, with the side plates displaying the foundation date and the abbreviation of the club's anthem, "You'll Never Walk Alone," respectively.

Players including Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliott, and Caoimhin Kelleher, who also did his best Triple H impression, were seen posing with the title.

Check out the video shared by Liverpool F.C:

Liverpool F.C. has quite a strong connection with WWE. Current superstars Sheamus and JD McDonagh are passionate supporters of the Merseyside-based club and were also seen celebrating the final matchday of the season.

In the 2024-25 season, Liverpool also reached the final of the Carabao Cup, but failed to complete the domestic double after their loss to Newcastle United. The team also had a strong run in the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, but were eliminated by Plymouth Argyle F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain F.C., respectively.

