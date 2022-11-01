WATCH: WWE Hall of Famer hilariously cosplays as The Undertaker for Halloween 2022

WWE Hall of Famer and former three-time WWF Champion Mick Foley dressed up as The Undertaker for Halloween 2022, and fans are loving his hilarious cosplay.

Mick Foley has been one of the biggest rivals of The Undertaker throughout his career. The two have had multiple iconic matches, the most memorable being their Hell in a Cell encounter at King of The Ring 1998.

You can watch Mick Foley's Halloween 2022 Instagram post below, where he is dressed up as The Phenom.

Foley also shared a hilarious video with The Phenom's iconic WWE tagline - "Rest in Peace."

The Undertaker not mentioning Mick Foley in his Hall of Fame speech became a major topic of discussion last year

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year. His induction speech was very special as fans saw a brand new side on WWE television. However, fans swiftly noted 'Taker not mentioning the name of the Hardcore Legend, despite thanking several of his WWE opponents.

Speaking on Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley had the following to say about the same -

"The sad part for me is that people took exception with my daughter just innocently saying 'it was a great speech, but I wish he mentioned my dad,'" Foley said. "Look, I never expect a mention. That’s my feeling – glass half-full guy. I never expect it, but it’s always nice when it happens. So, if somebody asked me, would I have liked him to mention my name? Yeah, sure, that would have been really nice. But I’m not gonna say I’m disappointed because I don’t expect it."

Regardless, Mick Foley cosplaying as Undertaker for Halloween definitely sets aside any speculations or rumors of bad blood. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on this amazing Halloween 2022 get up from the WWE legend.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes