[WATCH] WWE legend shows off incredible physique, takes a four-word shot at Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley started her year strongly as she won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and is set to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, there is one more obstacle she has to go through before shifting her focus to WrestleMania 39. At Elimination Chamber, Ripley will team up with Finn Balor to face Beth Phoenix and Edge in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Taking to Instagram, Phoenix took a shot at The Eradicator, while showing off her incredible physique during a workout session.

"@rhearipley_wwe how is my form?" wrote Beth Phoenix

Check out a screengrab of Beth Phoenix's Instagram story:

Ripley and Phoenix have been feuding with each other for months. At the Extreme Rules premium live event, the former RAW Women's Champion completely decimated Phoenix with a steel chair during Balor's match with Edge.

At the Royal Rumble premium live event, Phoenix set her sights on Ripley, attacking her on the ramp during a huge brawl with The Judgment Day.

Vince Russo recently pitched a major change of character for Rhea Ripley

Vince Russo recently stated that WWE should consider changing Rhea Ripley's current gimmick.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran said:

"So now, you're getting into that Roman Reigns area again. I would do it, bro, if the plans were to slowly but surely turn Rhea Ripley babyface. Get rid of all that goth stuff; let's really see what a beautiful woman she is if that were the plan," said Vince on Writing with Russo. "If she is the heel WWE Women's Champion, I mean, what are we going to do, have Becky beat her? Like, how many times are we going to go back to that well? And if it's not Becky, then who is it?"

Ripley and Balor will aim for a big win at the Elimination Chamber PLE before shifting their focus toward WrestleMania 39.

Poll : 0 votes