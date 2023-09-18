[Watch] WWE legend Triple H makes a surprise appearance on popular TV show; shares screen with an Academy Award Nominee

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H recently made a cameo appearance during the latest episode of 'Billions'.

The Showtime's hit business drama is no stranger to WWE Superstars, as Becky Lynch had previously made an appearance during an episode in Season 5. Triple H shared the screen with Chuck Rhoades, an U.S. attorney portrayed by Academy Award Nominee, Paul Giamatti.

During the scene in the episode, Rhoades and Triple H are seen walking into an empty WWE RAW arena at Barclays Center. Rhoades asks Triple H how different it felt walking to the ring as a businessman, as opposed to a performer. The latter responded saying that he still felt the bumps, irrespective of whether he was taking them, giving them or scripting them.

"Man, I still feel every bump. Whether you're giving them, whether you're taking them, whether you're scripting them. Look, you could do it. When this crowd comes alive, you come alive. There is nothing else like this."

Rhoades wanted to seek some advice from The Game. He expressed that he wanted to turn one guy heel, and another guy babyface in a single move. The former WWE champion said that the heel needed to get the heat from the crowd, which would allow the other guy to become a babyface as he would receive a huge pop when he came out to confront the heel.

"Double turn. Tough to pull off, but, when it's done right, one of my personal favorites," Triple H said. "You need to let the heel come in and get the heat from the crowd. Then your babyface comes and gets the pop." [ H/T Wrestling Inc. ]

Watch the scene below:

Triple H made an appearence again, later during the episode.

Triple H sends a message after the latest episode of WWE SmackDown

Triple H recently shared a message after the latest episode of SmackDown.

WWE's first show post the historic takeover saw the return of the Great One, The Rock. This was his first appearance for the company since 2019. Pat McAfee also made his return during the show. The duo had a back and forth with Austin Theory during the opening segment of the night.

After the show, Triple H shared a picture with the two men, and stated that the atmosphere was electrifying.

Check the post below:

What did you make of Triple H's cameo in 'Billions'. Let us know in the comments section below.

