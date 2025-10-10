WATCH: WWE Officially Announces Ex-Champion Is Back After 534 Days; Huge Squash

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 10, 2025 02:11 GMT
Triple H has finally brought him back (Credit: WWE.com)
A former WWE champion has finally returned to the company for the first time in 534 days.

Omos last wrestled a match in WWE back on April 5, 2024. There, he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal that took place before WrestleMania. Since then, the star has not wrestled in the company again. He was sent to NOAH earlier this year, and between January 1 and January 25, he made a huge impact, winning the GHC Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, he was then called back to the company.

Fans thought that, given the star's work in NOAH, the company would give him a push and start booking him again. He had been immensely popular in front of the Japanese crowd and had become very over. However, that did not happen.

He was once again put on the shelf and ended up not wrestling at all for the company until his appearance at AAA Triplemania XXXIII. The star's appearance at the show was a big one, but yet again, it was not under the WWE banner.

Now, finally, he has returned to the company and has appeared on NXT at the House Show in Columbus. WWE officially announced it, sharing it on its social media. The Nigerian Giant then proceeded to face Lexis King and hit him with a gigantic chokeslam, squashing him. He is now officially back. It remains to be seen what's next for him, but it seems that the company is ready to finally book him again.

Omos had a huge start in WWE, winning the WWE Tag Team Titles

When Omos debuted on the main roster, it appeared that the company had huge plans for him. After a few appearances, he was made AJ Styles' bodyguard, and the two even forged a tag team.

The two won the RAW Tag Team Titles together, making for a huge moment. Now, could Omos be ready for a big run in the company again? Only Triple H will be able to confirm or deny this.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
