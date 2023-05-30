WATCH: WWE personality sings DX theme song during RAW tonight

Shawn Michaels and Triple H were quite popular when they formed D-Generation X, and even now, with them running WWE, they remain just as popular. WWE RAW naturally sees fans having to sit through multiple breaks as they wait for adverts to be over. Today, announcer Samantha Irvin took it upon herself to entertain the fans.

Advertisements that are shown on TV often force fans to wait for long amounts of time, with nothing happening live at the show itself. It can be rather trying or even boring if a match is not already ongoing. Sometimes, stars can take it upon themselves to ensure fans are entertained while the break is ongoing.

Now, a video has come out from tonight's RAW showing just how far some WWE personalities can go to entertain fans. With the DX music playing in the background, Samantha Irvin was singing the theme song to entertain fans during the break.

She was clearly doing it only for the fans, with several in the crowd joining in with her for the chorus.

Irvin has been the ring announcer on the main roster for some time and recently moved to RAW after the Draft.

