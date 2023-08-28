[WATCH] WWE referee angrily kicks Rhea Ripley at live event

A WWE official had enough of Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's antics at tonight's live event.

Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day have been targeting WWE's top babyfaces for more than a year now. They always make it a point to help each other win matches via ringside interferences.

Damian Priest fought Cody Rhodes in a singles match at tonight's WWE live event in Huntsville. During the final moments of the match, Rhea Ripley attacked Rhodes, and the referee wasn't happy one bit. An annoyed referee punished The Nightmare by ordering her to leave the ringside area and head to the back.

Ripley wasn't happy and climbed the ring to oppose the referee's decision. The irate referee kicked Ripley's leg during the face-off and told her to leave the ringside area.

Check out the hilarious clip below:

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest isn't the only star that Rhea Ripley has attempted to help win matches lately

Dominik Mysterio recently defeated Wes Lee to become the new NXT North American Champion. Ripley's interference had a lot to do with Dominik's win.

The Eradicator interfered once again when Dominik defended his title in a Triple Threat match against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali. The same story repeated this time around, and Dom picked up a big win.

Ripley is the current Women's World Champion and one of the most over acts on WWE TV. She won the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 39 with a massive win over Charlotte Flair and was later awarded the new belt following the WWE Draft.

Rhea Ripley has been nothing but impressive on the mic and in the ring for a long time now. She is scheduled to defend her Women's World title against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Payback.

Drop your reactions to Damian Priest and Ripley's hilarious exchange with the WWE official!

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE