[WATCH] WWE releases footage of backstage attack that didn't air on RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Candice LeRae return to winning ways in singles competition with a victory over Piper Niven. Following the match, a furious Niven attacked her opponent backstage in a WWE digital exclusive video.

LeRae secured the win moments after Nikki Cross caused a distraction at ringside. Niven, fka Doudrop, launched her one-time ally against a barricade before re-entering the ring, where LeRae rolled her up for a quick pinfall victory.

In an interview with Byron Saxton, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion explained how much the triumph meant to her:

"I needed that win," LeRae said. "I needed it for me, I needed it for my son. Against somebody like Piper, I needed that. I really did." [0:14 – 0:22]

Saxton then asked LeRae about Cross getting involved during the match. Before she could answer, Niven slammed the RAW Superstar against a production box and threw her into a wall.

The post-match interview ended with LeRae clutching her right arm while sitting on the floor.

Candice LeRae's inconsistent WWE RAW results

After returning to WWE in September 2022, LeRae recorded impressive singles victories over Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Nikki A.S.H. on RAW. The last of those wins came against Kai in November.

Since then, Johnny Gargano's wife has struggled for consistency. She lost three one-on-one matches in a row in December and January, including two defeats against IYO SKY. She also failed to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match after losing a fatal four-way bout to Carmella earlier this month.

Before defeating Niven, LeRae's only other win in the last three months came on last week's episode of Main Event. She teamed up with Michin to defeat Dana Brooke and Tamina.

The Poison Pixie also competed in the Women's Royal Rumble in January. As the 12th entrant in the match, she lasted five minutes before being eliminated by long-term rival IYO SKY.

What do you want to see next from Candice LeRae? Let us know in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes