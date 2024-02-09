WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a surprise appearance in Saudi Arabia to present the Riyadh Season Cup in the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's team, Al Nassr, battles Al Hilal in the final of the friendly Riyadh Season Cup. Ahead of the game, The Undertaker made a surprise appearance in character. After his entrance, The Deadman presented the cup under the eyes of the Portuguese former Balon d'Or winner. The 39-year-old was seen laughing with a teammate in reaction to The Undertaker's appearance. The clip went viral on X a few seconds later.

The Deadman has been retired from in-ring competition since 2020. Over the past four years, he made several sporadic appearances. His latest came on NXT last October and saw him chokeslam Bron Breakker.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction here:

The Undertaker competed at several WWE Saudi events

WWE has had close ties with the Saudi government over the past few years as they held several shows in the Arab country. The Undertaker competed against top superstars and legends on Saudi soil, including Goldberg, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.

The Hall of Famer last competed in Saudi Arabia nearly a month before retirement when he wrestled in a Gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy. He defeated AJ Styles, Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, and R-Truth to win the trophy.

Watch The Undertaker's entrance at the Riyadh Season Cup final here:

Since Shawn Michaels previously came out of retirement to wrestle in Saudi Arabia, it would be interesting to see if The Undertaker would do the same in the upcoming years. The Deadman is one of the most popular WWE figures in the Arab country.

Would you like to see The Undertaker return to the ring for one more match in Saudi Arabia? Sound off in the comments section below.

