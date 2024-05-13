[Watch] WWE shares footage of what happened with Cody Rhodes and his mom at tonight's live event

Cody Rhodes and his mom shared a heartfelt moment at tonight's live event in Macon. "Mama Rhodes" was last seen celebrating Cody's massive win over Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

After Cody Rhodes beat The Tribal Chief at 'Mania, he celebrated with several top babyfaces and his family. He then handed his Undisputed WWE Title to his mom in a wholesome moment.

Mama Rhodes made another appearance at tonight's WWE live event emanating from Macon. She was ringside and shared a heartfelt moment with her son as can be seen below:

Rhodes' mom was involved in the main event storyline on the road to WrestleMania XL. On an episode of WWE RAW mere days before WrestleMania, Cody opened up about his mom and was on the verge of crying. The Rock targeted Mama Rhodes and sent her a stern warning, stating that he would hand her his weight belt after beating Cody with it.

At 'Mania, The Rock pinned Cody on Night One but failed to help Reigns beat him on Night Two. Cody and his family celebrated his massive win as a dejected Johnson walked backstage with Reigns and Paul Heyman.

