[WATCH] WWE star Nikkita Lyons shows off stunning new look

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 30, 2025 22:44 GMT
Nikkita Lyons (Image Credits: Nikkita Lyons on X)
Nikkita Lyons (Image Credits: Nikkita Lyons on X)

WWE star Nikkita Lyons has taken to social media to show off her stunning new look. She is currently competing in Evolve after debuting on the brand back in May 2025.

Ad

Lyons debuted in WWE back in December 2021 on 205 Live. She made her NXT debut in February 2022, but has struggled with her fair share of issues with injuries. Later the same year, she was removed from the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament due to an MCL tear and an MCL sprain.

On Instagram, Lyons shared a video showing off her stunning new look. The 25-year-old superstar is now rocking straight hair.

Check out the video shared by Lyons on Instagram:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Ad

Nikkita Lyons opened up after her 2nd ACL surgery

Nikkita Lyons opened up after she had to undergo a 2nd ACL surgery. On social media, the WWE star mentioned that she missed wrestling and stepping inside the squared circle during her time away due to injury.

She wrote:

"It’s been 8 months since my 2nd ACL surgery, I missed you guys sooo much. I’m overwhelmed with all the kind comments and messages, please know that I see you and I’m infinitely grateful for your love and support! It’s been a long road but life will test you to see how bad you really want it and how hard you’re willing to fight. Everything we go through is to learn, level up and ascend. HUGE shoutout to the WWE Medical team for helping guide me through everything, especially TARA!!!! I love you dearly and I love you WWE NXT Universe! TIME TO MF POUNCE."
Ad

Lyons has been competing primarily on Evolve, but has also been in action at NXT house shows and on WWE Speed. She also competed in TNA Wrestling earlier this year. She teamed up with Masha Slamovich for a tag team match against Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications