[WATCH] WWE star Nikkita Lyons shows off stunning new look

WWE star Nikkita Lyons has taken to social media to show off her stunning new look. She is currently competing in Evolve after debuting on the brand back in May 2025.Lyons debuted in WWE back in December 2021 on 205 Live. She made her NXT debut in February 2022, but has struggled with her fair share of issues with injuries. Later the same year, she was removed from the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament due to an MCL tear and an MCL sprain.On Instagram, Lyons shared a video showing off her stunning new look. The 25-year-old superstar is now rocking straight hair.Nikkita Lyons opened up after her 2nd ACL surgeryNikkita Lyons opened up after she had to undergo a 2nd ACL surgery. On social media, the WWE star mentioned that she missed wrestling and stepping inside the squared circle during her time away due to injury.She wrote:&quot;It's been 8 months since my 2nd ACL surgery, I missed you guys sooo much. I'm overwhelmed with all the kind comments and messages, please know that I see you and I'm infinitely grateful for your love and support! It's been a long road but life will test you to see how bad you really want it and how hard you're willing to fight. Everything we go through is to learn, level up and ascend. HUGE shoutout to the WWE Medical team for helping guide me through everything, especially TARA!!!! I love you dearly and I love you WWE NXT Universe! TIME TO MF POUNCE.&quot; Lyons has been competing primarily on Evolve, but has also been in action at NXT house shows and on WWE Speed. She also competed in TNA Wrestling earlier this year. She teamed up with Masha Slamovich for a tag team match against Tessa Blanchard &amp; Victoria Crawford.