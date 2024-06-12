[WATCH] WWE star visibly upset; almost attacks commentator

A WWE Superstar almost attacked commentator Vic Joseph on the latest edition of NXT. The star in question is Brooks Jensen, and his face was briefly shown on TV.

Brooks Jensen confronted NXT commentator Vic Joseph last week. The incident took place during a commercial break and a fan managed to capture footage of the same. Jensen went on to cut a promo in a video that he shared on X/Twitter and hinted at making an appearance in TNA Wrestling.

Another off-air video has come out of the latest edition of NXT, showing Brooks Jensen almost attacking Vic Joseph. Fortunately, WWE security quickly intervened and took him away from the spot.

Brooks Jensen recently teased that he had been released by the Stamford-based company. Jensen put his booking information on his social media handle, leaving many fans concerned. It is clear at this point that Jensen's antics were part of a storyline that he is currently involved in.

For those unaware, Jensen is a second-generation star and is the son of wrestling veteran Bull Buchanan. At just 22 years of age, Brooks has a long road ahead of him and could become a top name in the distant future.

