Watch: WWE star reveals illness; is ruled out of tonight's SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is expected to be stacked as the company looks at the fallout from Crown Jewel.

LA Knight will go up against Grayson Waller, and AJ Styles has been rumored to be making his return. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on The Bloodline after another dominant display in the Middle East.

One star who won't be in attendance is Kayla Braxton, who has become iconic for her recent interactions with The Bloodline. The former host of The Bump recently took to her Instagram stories, where she revealed that she had been struggling with a cold over the past few days and had now lost her voice.

Kayla noted in the videos that she would be resting and keeping herself hydrated, which means that she won't be part of tonight's episode of SmackDown. As of yet, it's unclear who will replace her during backstage segments throughout the show.

Will Roman Reigns and John Cena's WWE futures be explained tonight on SmackDown?

Roman Reigns was able to defeat LA Knight at Crown Jewel, but reports now suggest that he isn't set to wrestle until The Royal Rumble. It's unclear if Reigns will make any appearances on SmackDown ahead of The Rumble or if he will now be on hiatus.

John Cena's loss to Solo Sikoa has also raised questions about his future. Since the SAG AFTRA strike is now over, it appears that Cena can return to acting, and his current WWE run has come to an end.

There are currently many questions surrounding both men that could be answered tonight on SmackDown.

