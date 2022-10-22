WWE stars Ridge Holland and Butch were incensed after a vicious attack by The Bloodline on Brawling Brutes member Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior was battling Solo Sikoa on the latest episode of SmackDown when things broke down at ringside. The Usos managed to bury Holland and Butch under the announcers' desk. However, Sami Zayn distracted the veteran, allowing Sikoa to pick up the win. After the match, The Bloodline landed several steel chair shots on Sheamus' arm and left him writhing in pain.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant was backstage looking to get a medical update as Sheamus was being rushed to a medical facility. Butch and Ridge Holland spoke with Morant and said that there would be payback for The Bloodline.

"Listen, The Bloodline picked on the wrong bunch of lads," Butch said. Holland continued, "These three, p**sed off Brawling Brutes. This ain't over. Let's go." [0:15 - 0:23]

WWE later announced that Sheamus had suffered a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and was put under observation.

The Brawling Brutes will face The Bloodline next week on WWE SmackDown

Tensions between The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline have been simmering since last week when Sheamus and Sikoa crossed paths in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Celtic Warrior had the newest member of The Bloodline in a Cloverleaf submission when Sami Zayn and Jey Uso interfered, leading to an all-out brawl at ringside with Butch and Holland.

The two Brawling Brutes members will have a chance at retribution next week. WWE announced the duo will face Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match next week.

The group were also involved in the main event of the latest edition of the blue brand when Jey Uso attacked Logan Paul. However, the move did not turn out well for Uso, as Paul retaliated with a right hook of his own, laying out the tag team champion.

It will be interesting to see how The Bloodline deals with the new threat of The Brawling Brutes, as Roman Reigns will also be on the show.

