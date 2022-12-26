[WATCH] WWE Superstar dances with joy after Dominik Mysterio's arrest

News of Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio's arrest on Christmas Eve received an interesting reaction from WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins.

Dominik and Rhea Ripley attempted to ruin Rey Mysterio's Christmas this year, but the WWE legend had had enough of the duo. He called the police on his son, leading to the Judgment Day member being taken to the police station.

Soon after Dominik Mysterio's arrest, The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins took to Twitter to share a video of him dancing. He was beside himself with joy over the arrest. Then he shared another tweet making fun of the youngster's arrest.

How did fans react to Dawkins' amusing response to Dominik Mysterio's arrest?

Fans have been sympathetic towards Rey Mysterio ever since Rhea Ripley and Dominik began harassing him on RAW. Dominik's arrest received a mostly positive reaction from fans on Twitter.

The replies to Dawkins' tweet weren't any different, as most fans shared Dawkins' elation.

Dominik has been nothing but a menace ever since he aligned with Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day following his heel turn at Clash at the Castle. His newfound attitude has helped him put himself over as a heel on WWE TV.

Finn Balor has high hopes for the youngster and believes that he will be a huge star in the future.

"The way he's stepped into that character is incredible to watch. I remember that first night when he was going out to do a heel promo and going up to him to try and calm him down a little. 'Don't worry, it's going to be cool.' He's like, 'I'm cool. Don't worry.' 'You know what you're going to say?' 'Nah, I'll figure it out.' [laughs]. He went out there super chilled and that's how he is. I think he's going to be a huge star for us." [H/T Fightful]

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were successful in ruining Rey Mysterio's Thanksgiving when they invaded his home. Fortunately for the legendary star, things didn't turn out well for The Judgment Day this time around.

