[WATCH] WWE Superstar hits Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic "Siu" celebration during a major match on WWE SmackDown

The Siu celebration is one of the most iconic celebrations in football history, if not the most iconic. On WWE SmackDown, Angelo Dawkins performed Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration.

The "Siu" celebration became famous after Cristiano Ronaldo originally did it in 2013 during a pre-season match against Chelsea. The term "Siu" translates to "yes" and has been performed worldwide by multiple notable athletes.

During the tag team match between The Street Profits and DIY, Dawkins performed the Siu celebration. Interestingly enough, SmackDown was hosted in Barcelona, Real Madrid's biggest rival, which was one of Cristiano Ronaldo's homes in world football. The Portuguese superstar found immense success during his time at the club.

Watch Dawkins do the Siu celebration on WWE SmackDown:

Dawkins and Montez Ford teamed up to challenge DIY for the WWE Tag Team Championship in the main event of SmackDown. The Street Profits won the match and won the WWE Tag Team Championship for the second time in their careers.

With the win, DIY's second reign as the WWE Tag Team Champions ended at 98 days. They defeated The Motor City Machine Guns to win the titles in late 2024.

With WrestleMania 41 right around the corner, The Street Profits have the best opportunity to walk into The Grandest Stage of Them All as tag team champions.

