  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • [WATCH] WWE Superstar hits Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic "Siu" celebration during a major match on WWE SmackDown

[WATCH] WWE Superstar hits Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic "Siu" celebration during a major match on WWE SmackDown

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 15, 2025 01:51 GMT
CR7
CR7's iconic celebration featured on WWE SmackDown (Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram and WWE.com)

The Siu celebration is one of the most iconic celebrations in football history, if not the most iconic. On WWE SmackDown, Angelo Dawkins performed Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration.

Ad

The "Siu" celebration became famous after Cristiano Ronaldo originally did it in 2013 during a pre-season match against Chelsea. The term "Siu" translates to "yes" and has been performed worldwide by multiple notable athletes.

During the tag team match between The Street Profits and DIY, Dawkins performed the Siu celebration. Interestingly enough, SmackDown was hosted in Barcelona, Real Madrid's biggest rival, which was one of Cristiano Ronaldo's homes in world football. The Portuguese superstar found immense success during his time at the club.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch Dawkins do the Siu celebration on WWE SmackDown:

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Ad

Dawkins and Montez Ford teamed up to challenge DIY for the WWE Tag Team Championship in the main event of SmackDown. The Street Profits won the match and won the WWE Tag Team Championship for the second time in their careers.

Ad

With the win, DIY's second reign as the WWE Tag Team Champions ended at 98 days. They defeated The Motor City Machine Guns to win the titles in late 2024.

With WrestleMania 41 right around the corner, The Street Profits have the best opportunity to walk into The Grandest Stage of Them All as tag team champions.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी