[WATCH] WWE Superstar hits a huge Styles Clash from the second rope on SmackDown, and it's not AJ Styles

WWE star and The O.C. member 'Michin' Mia Yim hit the Styles Clash from the second rope during her match against IYO SKY.

On SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, Yim unsuccessfully challenged SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. She previously pinned the Women's Champion during an Eight-Woman Tag Team Match and earned her shot at the title.

As mentioned, Yim is a member of The O.C., a faction led by AJ Styles. Midway through her match against SKY, she took a page out of The Phenomenal One's book and hit the Styles Clash from the second rope.

However, that wasn't enough for the 34-year-old to end SKY's reign, as the latter retained her title following an Over The Moonsault.

SKY won the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair in 2023. She has successfully defended her title against Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair.

Meanwhile, Yim returned to WWE in November 2022 and immediately aligned with The O.C. during the faction's feud against The Judgment Day.

She was initially brought into the faction to deal with Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. At the 2022 Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Yim's team defeated Ripley's in a WarGames Match.

