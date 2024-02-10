[Watch] WWE Superstar Mia Yim aka Michin vents out in an unseen clip following her loss on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Mia Yim, aka Michin, recently shared her frustration after losing against Bianca Belair on SmackDown.

On this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Michin lost to The EST in a qualifier for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Initially, The O.C. member had the upper hand, as she kicked Belair and threw her towards the ring post. However, The EST hit Michin with a KOD to pick up the win.

Following the bout, Yim expressed her anger and frustration backstage, stating that she was tired of being the 'sacrificial lamb.' She also mentioned how she doesn't have anyone to support her.

"Every week, I get embarrassed. I don't have the boys, I don't have AJ, I don't have anyone. I'm so sick of being the sacrificial lamb. I'm tired of being a stepping stone. I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired. All my soul, I'm reclaiming my time," said Michin. (0:03- 0:27)

Mia Yim opened up about her thoughts on WWE Superstar IYO SKY

While speaking in an episode of WWE's The Bump, Michin recalled her recent match against The Genius of the SKY, stating that the game had just begun and she was excited for more.

"It is just the beginning. I still have it in me, and I'm ready for more," she said.

She detailed that she has known IYO SKY for a long time and respects the latter greatly, making it even more challenging to go against her.

"I have known IYO for so long, and I respect her so much that I knew this was not going to be easy. So, I had to bring my A-Game. I had to pick and learn from, you know, pick in the brains of Kevin Owens, pick in the brains of AJ Styles. So, I'm trying to learn from all of the people I look up to, but also studying all of old IYO matches." [From 24:02 to 24:26]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Michin in the near future.

