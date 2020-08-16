[WATCH] WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali shares adorable video of dancing in the rain

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali recently made his return to RAW. Although he is currently not involved in any significant storyline as of now, he is confident about his current run on the red brand.

Most recently, he took to Twitter and shared an adorable video of him dancing with his daughter in the rain. Leading by example, Mustafa Ali obliged when his daughter asked him to dance and shared the cute videos with all his fans.

The post read,

“Baba, can we dance in the rain?”

"Baba, can we dance in the rain?"

Mustafa Ali's current run in WWE

Mustafa Ali made his return on WWE RAW after a seven-month hiatus, and teamed up with Ricochet and Cedric Alexander to take on the Hurt Business. The match was quite good and it ended with Mustafa Ali pinning MVP.

It was reported backstage that MVP was one of the big names who genuinely wanted Mustafa Ali to get a push in WWE. In fact, everyone involved in this match was heavily invested in making him look strong in his first match back on WWE RAW.

Following his in-ring bout, Mustafa Ali was interviewed backstage, and he went on to say that he, along with Ricochet and Cedric Alexander, is the future of WWE.

"I feel bittersweet. I have been gone for seven months now and for seven months I looked into the mirror, trying to figure out what was wrong with me. Instead of blaming other people or becoming a victim of the circumstances, I looked in the mirror and decided that I would better myself. And I just proved that right now."

"Showed up unannounced on RAW in a six-man tag team match against some heavy hitters like MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. And who walked out with the win? Me, Ricochet, Cedrix Alexander -- this is the future of WWE standing right before you. I am glad to be back. I need to make up for a lot of lost time. And it started tonight."

One time @TonyNese was giving me some workout tips while eating a pint of @benandjerrys ice cream. Hate is a strong word, but... https://t.co/obdCihups9 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 6, 2020

For a long time, it was rumored that Mustafa Ali is the mystery hacker that's regularly featured on SmackDown. However, WWE seemed to end those rumors when he was quietly moved to the RAW roster page on the promotion's official website.

Mustafa Ali is yet to find himself involved in a compelling storyline on WWE RAW. But given his talent, it shouldn't be long before he finds the apt WWE Superstar on the red brand to kickstart an engaging rivalry.