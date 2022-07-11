Watch: WWE Superstar no-sells Liv Morgan's finisher and immediately leaves the ring

Natalya seemed genuinely upset with Liv Morgan during the latest WWE live event in Sacramento, California.

Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Title at Money In The Bank after cashing in her MITB contract on Ronda Rousey. Rousey defeated Natalya mere seconds before Morgan cashed in her briefcase on the former UFC fighter.

The three women competed in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women's Title at a WWE live event on July 9, 2022. Morgan pinned Natalya after executing her finisher, retaining her title belt. Immediately after the match, Natalya got up and pointed at Morgan before leaving the ring.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo It looks like Natalya got upset with Liv Morgan at the house show in Sacramento. She popped back up after the finish and said something to her before leaving the ring. It looks like Natalya got upset with Liv Morgan at the house show in Sacramento. She popped back up after the finish and said something to her before leaving the ring. https://t.co/kP7jGCY9EO

How did fans on Twitter react to Natalya's no-selling of Liv Morgan's finisher?

Natalya is a seasoned veteran who has been with WWE for about 15 years. She's considered by many to be one of the most respected wrestlers and has rarely had issues with her co-workers. Fellow wrestlers have had nothing but praise for Natalya in past interviews. Many fans sided with Natalya in the reply section of the video:

Bruce Misler @BruceyMisler @WrestlingNewsCo I won't speculate what happened here but I'll just say that by all accounts Nattie has consistently been one of the nicest people both inside and outside of the ring throughout her career. @WrestlingNewsCo I won't speculate what happened here but I'll just say that by all accounts Nattie has consistently been one of the nicest people both inside and outside of the ring throughout her career.

🌴 Jay The Producer 🤘🏼 @TheFIoridaKid @WrestlingNewsCo Natty's usually better abt this stuff so Liv must've done something pretty drastic for Natty to have to point it out there @WrestlingNewsCo Natty's usually better abt this stuff so Liv must've done something pretty drastic for Natty to have to point it out there

🌴 Jay The Producer 🤘🏼 @TheFIoridaKid @WrestlingNewsCo from what I've gathered it might be that, Natty looks like shes trying to fix her eye and Liv hit the move as she was trying to fix her eye maybe and Natty was upset? Its something you'd have to go straight to the source abt @WrestlingNewsCo from what I've gathered it might be that, Natty looks like shes trying to fix her eye and Liv hit the move as she was trying to fix her eye maybe and Natty was upset? Its something you'd have to go straight to the source abt https://t.co/e6qxcnWiu5

Last year, Natalya chatted with TalkSPORT and heaped massive praise on Liv Morgan:

“I’m impressed with how she brings them to the ring but not a lot of people know that. I told Liv ‘don’t forget, you’re actually a leader.’ She helps people and you don’t event realize she’s doing it. If we need to make somebody look really strong for example, Liv takes herself out of the match and says Ok, I don’t want to look weak but I need to make sure I tell the story of David Vs Goliath and she really puts herself in a leadership role."

“Liv’s got some leadership skills that if I was a casual fan watching, because she looks very young and immature on TV because that’s kind of her character where she’s this girl who is trying to figure out who she is, but she is solid." (H/T: TalkSPORT)

It's too early to speculate about what exactly happened between Natalya and Liv Morgan during the match. Natalya recently did a great job as a heel with her recent Twitter beef with Ronda Rousey. One wonders if the incident with Morgan was simply an attempt at generating buzz among the WWE Universe.

