[WATCH] - WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's 'moment' with security guard caught on camera, video clip goes viral

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently shared a brief moment with a security guard that was caught on camera.

WWE recently began a special Holiday Tour of live events to end the year, leading the RAW roster to Boston for an entertaining show. At the event, The Eradicator successfully defended her Women's World Championship by defeating Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile in a triple threat match. The event also saw Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio face Cody Rhodes in a singles match, from which The American Nightmare emerged victorious.

Following the event, Ripley was seen teasing her 'favorite' security guard. The Eradicator took the latter's hand as she celebrated her victory against Baszler and Nile.

The video clip went viral, and fans from across the globe have reacted to the same.

Check out Ripley's moment with the security guard below:

Vince Russo slammed WWE for poorly booking Rhea Ripley

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently slammed the sports entertainment giant for its poor booking of Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley.

While speaking on his The Brand podcast, Russo stated that the company shouldn't put The Eradicator in a position where she has to take part in comedy storylines.

The veteran expressed that making Ripley do comedy spots would kill her real persona, and that is what is more appealing to the fans. He stated that it would eventually kill her overall character as well.

"Bro, you can't, you're killing Rhea Ripley when you're having her do that spot. Ripley should not be doing ef*ing comedy spots," he said. [3:59 - 4:11]

After a dominant year as Women's World Champion, it will be exciting to see what upcoming storylines WWE has planned out for The Eradicator in the near future.

