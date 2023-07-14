WATCH: WWE Superstar struggles to stay in character because of Rhea Ripley during intense backstage moment

The latest edition of WWE RAW featured an intense exchange between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez, where the latter's partner was spotted almost breaking into a smile.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan refused to let Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley unfairly attack Natalya. The Women's Tag Team Champions stood up to The Judgment Day member, challenging her dominance on the roster.

Rhea Ripley approached Rodriguez and Morgan backstage to warn them against interfering in her business again. At one point, Rhea Ripley got extremely close to Raquel's face, and Morgan was seen breaking into a smile in the background.

She quickly caught herself but again fell into the struggle when Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green fired shots at the tag team champions on behalf of Ripley. The Judgment Day member quickly put Deville and Green in check, causing them to squirm in haste. This made Morgan smile again, but she promptly reverted to maintaining character.

You can watch the full video of Liv Morgan almost breaking character on WWE RAW below:

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan will next put their Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. The two tag teams will lock horns in the title match next week on RAW.

Who will challenge Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

. @Bub3m16 Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship is set to take place at #SummerSlam (WON).

As per the recent backstage reports, the creative team has a potential challenger in place of Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2023. The Nightmare might put her title on the line against Raquel Rodriguez at the upcoming Premium Live Event. If Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defend their tag team championships next week, we might see a women's champion vs. champion match at SummerSlam.

Ripley recently surpassed 100 days as a champion, but her title reign has been subjected to a lot of criticism. However, WWE could use an intense title feud between Rodriguez and Ripley to reignite fans' interest in the title picture on RAW.