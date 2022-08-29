[Watch] WWE Superstar trains with Ronda Rousey ahead of Clash at the Castle

WWE star Ronda Rousey was recently seen training with Shayna Baszler ahead of the latter's match at Clash at the Castle.

The Queen of Spades will face Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle premium live event. The 28-year-old star won the title by cashing in on The Baddest Woman On The Planet at the Money in the Bank event.

Rousey took to social media to post a video of herself training alongside Baszler. The former seemed quite determined to guide her real-life friend in hopes of making sure that she dethrones Morgan in Cardiff.

In the same footage, Rousey also taught Baszler how to reverse the Codebreaker into a Rear Naked Choke.

WWE star Liv Morgan was seen training with Riddle ahead of her match

The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, Liv Morgan, was seen training with Riddle. Much like both Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, the Monday Night RAW star has also competed in the UFC in the past.

At Clash at the Castle, Riddle will also face his on-screen rival Seth Rollins in a singles match. Their original bout was called-off from this year's SummerSlam as Riddle suffered a brachial plexus injury and was not medically cleared to compete.

Taking to social media, Morgan posted the footage of her training session with the former RAW tag team champion.

Following the session, Riddle praised the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. He mentioned that Morgan was very polite when she asked him to help her with the training.

"We're here because I'm gonna help Liv [Morgan] train. She asked me, she was very polite about it, she asked me if I could help her," he said.

