[Watch] WWE Superstars Miz and Goldberg break character to perform a dance in Saudi Arabia

WWE Superstars like Goldberg and The Miz are already taking in the sights of Jeddah before the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

With Friday's episode of SmackDown pre-taped, WWE Superstars have already arrived in Saudi Arabia in preparation for Saturday's show.

Thanks to the Twitter User "Wrestling Club", fans can see that Goldberg and The Miz are having a great time taking part in a dance at a party in Jeddah in the tweet embedded below:

Wrestling Club @WrestlinClub ذا ميز وقولدبيرق في جدة. ذا ميز وقولدبيرق في جدة. 😂 https://t.co/YaFktkJwLu

Is Elimination Chamber the last time we see Goldberg in a WWE ring?

On Saturday afternoon, the WCW legend will step into the ring for reportedly his last match on his WWE contract as he battles Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Although "twists and turns" are reportedly expected in Saudi Arabia this Saturday, it seems like a longshot to predict anything other than Reigns retaining his Universal Championship during the premium live event.

If Goldberg loses on Saturday, will the WWE Hall of Famer finally call it a career? While this seems likely, you can't rule out the idea of Vince McMahon working out a new deal to keep the WCW legend on the company's roster for the foreseeable future.

With WWE looking to pull out all the stops for the WrestleMania 38 two-night event in April, it's possible that McMahon would prefer to have a WWE Hall of Famer like him at his disposal for their biggest show of the year.

Will we witness the end of a WWE Hall of Famer's career at the Elimination Chamber premium live event? We'll find out soon enough.

