[WATCH] WWE Superstars pay tribute to Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama at live show

The popular Dragon Ball manga franchise created by the late Akira Toriyama has influenced many around the globe over the years. WWE Superstars aren't immune to this pop culture phenomenon and a couple of top stars recently paid tribute to Toriyama following his passing at a live show.

Akira Toriyama was a popular figure across the world, most famous for the creation of the Dragon Ball franchise. He tragically passed away on March 1, 2024.

Zelina Vega and Naomi decided to pay tribute to the late creator during a recent WWE live show. Vega came out to the ring and joined Naomi to perform the 'Fusion' move from the hit manga series. 'Fusion' allowed two characters to become more powerful together than as two seperate individuals.

The former Queen of the Ring took to Instagram later to post a video of the two stars striking the famous pose, along with the popular words uttered by Dragon Ball characters. She also posted a brief farewell message for the late Akira Toriyama.

"FUUUUSION! HA!!!! #RestInPeaceAkiraToriyama @trinity_fatu."

Zelina Vega is known to be a huge fan of Japanese pop culture, including anime, manga, and video games. It’s great to see the two superstars pay tribute to one of the legends from Japan.

