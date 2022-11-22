Watch: WWE Superstars show off their skills ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Several WWE Superstars showed off their football skills as the FIFA World Cup is underway.

WWE created its own version of the FIFA World Cup tournament on the blue brand. The winner of the SmackDown World Cup tournament will earn a shot against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Braun Strowman is part of the tournament and may already be in Gunther's head. The Monster of All Monsters teamed up with The New Day to defeat Imperium in a six-man tag team match last Friday. New Day hit Ludwig Kaiser with the Midnight Hour and went for the cover. Gunther could have attempted to break it up but retreated once Braun Strowman got in his way.

As the World Cup heats up, WWE has uploaded a new video featuring several stars practicing their moves. Bobby Roode opted to slide to the ground and make a save instead of kicking the ball.

WWE legend says Bobby Roode is underrated

Bobby Roode hasn't been seen on television in some time now. He announced in September that he underwent a medical procedure and it is unknown when he will return. However, his involvement in the video above is an encouraging sign.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle said that Bobby Roode is one of the top 10 wrestlers that he has ever worked with. Angle also claimed that the company isn't doing right by him.

"Bobby Roode is the most underrated wrestler there. They are not doing right by Bobby. He is so talented. He, I have to say, for me working with, you know, I've worked with thousands of talent. Bobby is in my top ten. Definitely is in my top ten," said Angle. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Bobby's tag team partner Dolph Ziggler recently got demolished by Austin Theory on RAW. It will be interesting to see when The Glorious One makes his return to TV.

