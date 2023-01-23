[Watch] WWE teases a major angle between popular stars Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice (Valerie Loureda)

WWE has teased a major angle between Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice, formerly known as Valerie Loureda.

Vice recently transitioned from Mixed Martial Arts to professional wrestling. After departing from Bellator MMA, she signed with WWE but is yet to make her television debut for the company.

Taking to Instagram, WWE NXT's posted a clip of Lopez having a secret backstage conversation with Vice at a recent house show. This angle could potentially introduce Vice on NXT TV, as Lopez's newest ally.

Lopez is a mainstay on NXT TV and is one of the featured superstars of the women's division. Upon her return to the brand a few months ago, she began a feud with Indi Hartwell.

La Madrina was previously a member of the Legado del Fantasma faction. However, following Santos Escobar and co's main roster call-up, she split from the group. The NXT star has been replaced by Zelina Vega in Legado del Fantasma.

Valerie Loureda (Lola Vice) is expected to be a breakout star in NXT

Valerie Loureda, also known as Lola Vice, signed with WWE in 2022. She confirmed the signing during an interview with Ariel Helwani and was also spotted attending last year's WrestleMania 38 show in Texas.

Loureda has previously made big moves at Bellator MMA, who took a chance with the rising star. She compiled a 4-1-0 record in her mixed martial arts career and went viral on social media for her unique post-fight celebrations.

The 24-year-old is competing on a regular basis at NXT house shows. She has already shared the ring with Indi Hartwell and Kayden Carter in singles matches but is yet to register a win.

