[WATCH] - WWE Universe comes together in the UK to support Butch

It appears that the WWE Universe in the UK has embraced Pete Dunne's name change to Butch.

Pete Dunne was brought up to the WWE main roster on the road to WrestleMania. Many fans were excited about what possibilities were in store for the former NXT United Kingdom Champion. But they were quite shocked to see him debut on SmackDown alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland with a different name and gimmick.

While his new character hasn't been fully accepted stateside, the WWE Universe in the United Kingdom showed their appreciation for the former Bruiserweight. Their reaction can be seen in the tweet embedded below.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



Summon BUTCH If our friends across the pond don’t do this at every show…Summon BUTCH If our friends across the pond don’t do this at every show…Summon BUTCH 👏 https://t.co/Jl9cbEzdf6

Butch has been "missing" recently on SmackDown, so Sheamus and Ridge Holland have been looking for him. With him by their side, the duo has practically been unstoppable, so they're hoping to find him as soon as possible.

Butch is appreciative of the overseas response he got in the UK this weekend

Dunne took to social media this weekend to show off a video of the crowd response's and added a simple message to it. You can check out his embedded tweet below.

Many wrestlers have seen character changes upon their move to the main roster, but few have had the kind of vocal support from a country like the former NXT UK Champion does.

It will be interesting to see what WWE creative chooses to do with Butch this Friday on SmackDown when the show returns to its live format in Uniondale, New York.

What do you make of that response for Dunne? Do you think his current character has a chance to get over with everyone in the WWE Universe? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think the Butch character can be successful on the main roster? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier